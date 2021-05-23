The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Increased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,248,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,751 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $193.48. 1,356,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

