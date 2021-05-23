The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 140,029 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,823,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,029 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Raytheon Technologies worth $218,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,803,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,686. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

