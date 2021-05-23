The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 22,266 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,266 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $158,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after acquiring an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after acquiring an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after acquiring an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,215,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.79. The company had a trading volume of 304,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,642. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.