The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

PGR traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.14. 3,469,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.35. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $73.66 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $606,960,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in The Progressive by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

