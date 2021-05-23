The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $620,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,238,828.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,911,586. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The Shyft Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

