The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 3.3% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $29,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,391 shares during the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.03. 1,247,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.51. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

