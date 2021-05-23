The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$94.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from C$81.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark restated a na rating and set a C$82.00 price target (down previously from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$88.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$86.29.

TD stock opened at C$88.11 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$54.80 and a 12-month high of C$88.84. The company has a market cap of C$160.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1408163 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 47.94%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

