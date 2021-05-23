The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,678 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $13,000,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $172.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,105,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,353,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $313.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.