The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Weir Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

WEGRY stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 2.12. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

