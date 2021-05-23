Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 182,308 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,308 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.31% of AGNC Investment worth $27,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGNC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,839,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.