Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 36,599 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,296,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Centene comprises about 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $82,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Centene by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Centene by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Centene by 5.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.73. 7,245,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,598,555. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.