Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $76.03 Million Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,003,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,204 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.53% of NCR worth $76,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,531,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 57,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 49,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NCR by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after acquiring an additional 62,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,655. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,824 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,069. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

