Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 215.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071,014 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.75% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $46,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,243,000 after acquiring an additional 459,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after acquiring an additional 497,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,059,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,881,000 after acquiring an additional 64,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 239,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REYN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.47. 446,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,231. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on REYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

