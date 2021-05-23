Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 228,150 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,150 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $34,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 567,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.45.

IAC stock traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.25. The stock had a trading volume of 775,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,795. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion and a PE ratio of 25.03. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

