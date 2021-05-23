Tokenomy (TEN) Trading 30.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, Tokenomy has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. One Tokenomy coin can now be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and $730,792.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00050406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.74 or 0.00764430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00079020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Tokenomy

TEN is a coin. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

