Tokes Hits Market Capitalization of $2.72 Million (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Tokes coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tokes has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $87.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001708 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003679 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

