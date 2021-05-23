TON Token (TON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $509,047.80

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One TON Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. TON Token has a total market cap of $509,047.80 and $44,721.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TON Token has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00053468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00016136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.02 or 0.00741241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00075633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000273 BTC.

TON is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TON Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TON Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

