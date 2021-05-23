Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.66

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and traded as high as $12.90. Toray Industries shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

