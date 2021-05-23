Tornado Tops One Day Volume of $325,255.00 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for about $53.66 or 0.00153760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $321,984.90 and approximately $325,255.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tornado has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.55 or 0.00402717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00051751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00187530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.77 or 0.00747158 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.