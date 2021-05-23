TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NYSE:YTPG)

TPG Pace Beneficial II’s (NYSE:YTPG) quiet period will end on Monday, May 24th. TPG Pace Beneficial II had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
TPG Pace Beneficial II stock opened at $10.12 on Friday.
TPG Pace Beneficial II Company Profile
