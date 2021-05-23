Traders Buy High Volume of Establishment Labs Call Options (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 2,792 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,656% compared to the typical daily volume of 159 call options.

ESTA opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.20 and a beta of 1.09. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. On average, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $706,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,894 shares of company stock worth $1,182,268. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth $186,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 842.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 140.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 39,443 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth $633,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

