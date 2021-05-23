Transcodium (TNS) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $64,371.75 and approximately $1,071.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 70.1% lower against the US dollar. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00018185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.51 or 0.00901670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00088266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,807,938 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

