Travala.com (AVA) Achieves Market Cap of $114.15 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 55.6% against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00006841 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $114.15 million and $8.55 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00051207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.00381234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00187380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.72 or 0.00725026 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,842,753 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.