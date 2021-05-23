Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Increased to C$4.75 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TMQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

TMQ opened at C$3.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 13.77 and a quick ratio of 13.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.67. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$471.84 million and a P/E ratio of -27.71.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.0795137 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

