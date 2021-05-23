TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $32,722.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $203,117.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $953,578.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,846 shares of company stock worth $5,970,574 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,677,000 after buying an additional 21,197 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in TriNet Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in TriNet Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

