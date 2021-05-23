Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after buying an additional 7,597,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $228,959,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,750 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

