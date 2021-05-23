Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Triterras alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on TRIT. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Triterras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Triterras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Triterras stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. 1,649,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,422. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.91. Triterras has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Triterras by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Triterras by 144.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 494,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triterras (TRIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.