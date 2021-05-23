Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after acquiring an additional 631,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Truist Financial by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

TFC stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $60.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,110,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,244. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52. The company has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

