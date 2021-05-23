Truist Securities Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $217.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $185.00 to $217.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,032,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,448. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.59. The company has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $119.07 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,987,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

