Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Trading Down 4.5%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.26. Approximately 5,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 913,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on TUP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.88.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 48,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,868.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 83,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,463.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 58,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,080. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 58.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 850.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 74,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 66,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

