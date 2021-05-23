Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Trading Down 4.5%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.26. Approximately 5,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 913,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.
Several equities analysts have commented on TUP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.88.
In related news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 48,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,868.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 83,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,463.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 58,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,080. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 58.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 850.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 74,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 66,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
