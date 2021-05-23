Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,510. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.86 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.30.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

