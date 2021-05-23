Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $477,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 241,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 25,737 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 237,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 41,737 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 428,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 54,578 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.61.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.23. 6,660,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,342,003. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

