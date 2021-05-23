Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $1,590,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $771,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.01. The company had a trading volume of 583,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $155.65 and a 12-month high of $280.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

