Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.94.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

