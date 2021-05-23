Ubiq Hits Market Capitalization of $12.73 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $12.73 million and approximately $62,191.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,932.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,901.14 or 0.05772861 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $511.49 or 0.01553158 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.24 or 0.00398507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00143667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.24 or 0.00577661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.49 or 0.00432662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars.

