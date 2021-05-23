UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 8,000” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,135 ($106.28) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,499.80 ($84.92) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £106.79 billion and a PE ratio of 38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,537.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,556.56.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

