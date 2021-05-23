UBS Group Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $700.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group to $700.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.03.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $580.88 on Friday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $675.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $677.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $559.58 billion, a PE ratio of 580.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.