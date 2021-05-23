UBS Group Upgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,589 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,349,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,710,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,949,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,896,000 after acquiring an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,890,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,733,000 after acquiring an additional 115,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.