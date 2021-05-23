Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.41 Million

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded up 28% against the US dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $136,861.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00060625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.71 or 0.00396321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.35 or 0.00194247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.36 or 0.00865662 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

