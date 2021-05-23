UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

UNCFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

