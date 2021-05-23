Unifi Protocol DAO Price Tops $7.87 on Top Exchanges (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 61% against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.87 or 0.00020940 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $31.30 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00051303 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00245820 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000733 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00032619 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,979,091 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

