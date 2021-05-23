Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 416,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,176 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 1.5% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $23,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $774,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 51,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50,097 shares during the last quarter. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,738. The company has a market cap of $159.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

