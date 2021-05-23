uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given New $90.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

QURE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.28.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $736,117. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,358 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in uniQure by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in uniQure by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

