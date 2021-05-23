uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given New $90.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
QURE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.80.
Shares of QURE stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.28.
In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $736,117. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,358 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in uniQure by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in uniQure by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.
