United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) is JCSD Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

JCSD Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. United Community Banks accounts for about 3.0% of JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in United Community Banks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in United Community Banks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

UCBI stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 346,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

