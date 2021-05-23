United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

UDIRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Internet from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of UDIRF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. 165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11. United Internet has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.