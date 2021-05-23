United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.34 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report $22.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.90 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $20.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $90.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.12 billion to $95.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $93.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.06 billion to $99.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,927,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.61. The firm has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $95.70 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

