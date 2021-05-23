Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $299 million-$311 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.23 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ UPLD traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.48. 190,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,914. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. Analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $480,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 274,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,255,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $526,120.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,665 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

