Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 84.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 59,256 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.82. 1,634,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,847. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $41.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,385.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,480. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

