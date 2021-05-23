US Bancorp DE Has $223,000 Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 2,353.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.92.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,571 shares of company stock worth $3,786,323 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARG. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

