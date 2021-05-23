US Bancorp DE Has $234,000 Stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,520,000 after acquiring an additional 187,085 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 488,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,305 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 256,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenaris alerts:

NYSE:TS opened at $23.02 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.64 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.